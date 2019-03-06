Vernon man arrested on warrant faces additional drug related charges

Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged a Vernon man with felony drug charges after serving a warrant for his arrest.

On February 25th, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Miller’s Ferry Road after assistance in locating 25-year-old Howard Baldwin was requested by Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Baldwin was being sought on Bay County charges after he allegedly posed as a roofing contractor following Hurricane Michael.

As Baldwin was being taken into custody deputies located two glass pipes and two hypodermic needles in his pockets.

Once Baldwin was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking, detention deputies conducted a search and discovered a bag of methamphetamine hidden in Baldwin’s underwear.

In addition to the Bay County warrant, Baldwin was booked on the charges of introduction of contraband, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.