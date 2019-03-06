“Mary Poppins Jr.” flies into Bonifay K-8

The stage is set for Mary Poppins to fly her way into Bonifay! Final preparations are being made for the Bonifay K-8 Theatre and Show Choir spring musical, Mary Poppins Jr., under the direction of Mrs. Jill Cook. The show is presented through special arrangement with MTI International.

The cast and crew of around 60 students features the talents of Casey Johnson as Mary Poppins, Cade Foxworth as Bert, Shelby Lyn Gardner as Jane Banks, Seth Crutchfield as Michael Banks, Bradly Marell as George Banks, and Kinsley Cook as Winifred Banks. In addition, there are a host of young actors playing in feature roles and making up the ensemble.

The practically perfect nanny will dazzle audiences on Tuesday, March 19 and Friday, March 22 at 6:30 PM each evening. A pre-show will begin at 6:15. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the door.

For more information, please contact the school at 850-547-3631, visit the school website at bk8.hdsb.org, or visit us on Facebook (Bonifay K-8 Theatre & Show Choir).