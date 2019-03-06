DHSMV urges customers to use official resources for driver license and motor vehicle services

~ GoRenew.com is the official online renewal site for the DHSMV ~

~ MyFlorida is the DHSMV official app for motor vehicle registration renewals ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) is urging customers to use its safe, secure and convenient resources when renewing or replacing a Florida driver license, ID card or registration online.

“DHSMV is proud to be able to offer a safe and convenient way for customers to do business with the department,” said DHSMV Executive Director, Terry L. Rhodes. “Last year, customers completed 3.76 million transactions through GoRenew.com and I am dedicated to continuing to provide excellent customer service and expanding online transactions for those we serve.”

There are other sites which offer customers the option of renewing online, but customers should be aware of additional, and sometimes excessive, convenience fees. When using GoRenew.com, the department charges a $2.00 convenience fee applied to the total transaction. For an entire list of driver license and motor vehicle fees, click here.

The following driver license and ID card services are offered through GoRenew.com:

Renew a driver license.

Update the address on your driver license or ID card.

Replace a lost or stolen credential.

Register or update emergency contact information.

Customers can check the status of their Florida driver license and provide online insurance updates through the department’s DL Check.

The following motor vehicle and vessel services are offered through GoRenew.com:

One or two-year registration renewals for motor vehicles.

One or two-year registration renewals for vessels.

Obtain a duplicate registration if the customers registration is lost.

Customers using GoRenew.com to renew a registration online will receive their registration in the mail. Customers can receive an emailed confirmation receipt that can be used until the registration arrives.

DHSMV also offers its mobile app, MyFlorida, where customers can renew up to five vehicles and/or vessels in one transaction for a period of one or two years with only one processing fee. MyFlorida is available for free download on all mobile devices throughiTunes and Google Play and allows customers to securely renew a registration on an eligible vehicle or vessel. Customers will receive a digital document to use until the registration arrives in the mail. A $4.00 processing fee is applied to each transaction for customers paying with credit card, or $3.75 for transactions paid through checking account.

To learn more about renewing or replacing your Florida driver license or ID card, visit: https://www.flhsmv.gov/driver-licenses-id-cards/renew-or-replace-your-florida-driver-license-or-id-card/.

To learn more about renewing or replacing your Florida registration, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov/motor-vehicles-tags-titles/license-plates-registration/renew-replace-registration/.