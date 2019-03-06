BCF Music and Theology majors gather for worship symposium

The Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville hosted their Worship Symposium on Monday, March 4, in the Gallery of the Deese Center. The biannual event held during the spring semester was especially unique this year as the theology students were invited to join the music majors highlighting “Teamwork Ministry.”

Students enjoyed a brief time of fellowship as everyone quickly got their meal and located a seat in the Gallery for the much-anticipated seminar. BCF Graduate and Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Chipley Mike Orr, along with his entire church staff, led the thought-provoking panel discussion about working together as a united, efficient team. The staff at First Baptist Chipley has led their congregation within their own individual ministry roles while forming a close teamwork approach as they minister to all of their church members and throughout the community. They were able to share many of their ministry techniques, philosophies, and insights to the group of future church leadership.

After introducing themselves and explaining the ministry positions they fill, the godly group discussed what a typical week in the church office looks like, what all goes into planning a service, the importance of helping each other run effective ministries, and the best way to handle conflict when it arises. Having covered all of the prearranged topics on the agenda, the floor was open for students to ask any questions that they might have regarding the art of making teams gel together and strong for ministry.

The Worship Symposium was extremely beneficial for all who attended and students look forward to the day they get to implement some of their newfound wisdom. The next conference to be held at BCF is the Regional Evangelism Conference, set to take place at 4:00 p.m. CST on March 11, in the R.G. Lee Chapel. This seminar includes a free steak dinner for those who pre-register by emailing Mrs. Laura Sowell at ltsowell@baptistcollege.edu or calling 850-263-3261, ext. 446.

For more information about the Regional Evangelism Conference or other upcoming events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.