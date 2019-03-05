Republican leaders kick off 2019 legislative session

Tallahassee, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) today delivered his first State of the State address. Prior to the Governor’s address, Florida Senate President Bill Galvano (R-Bradenton) and Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Jose Oliva (R-Miami Lakes) addressed their respective Chambers, officially gaveling in the 2019 Legislative Session.

During Governor DeSantis’ address, he laid out his bold vision for Florida, including championing economic opportunity, protecting Florida’s environment, improving education, and defending the safety of our communities. During his address, Governor DeSantis said:

“I’m proud of the accomplishments of our state and its citizens, and I’m optimistic that this legislative session provides us with a unique opportunity to advance needed reforms in a variety of different areas that will strengthen our state and benefit the people now and in the future.

“In less than 60 days, my administration has taken bold action to address issues that Floridians care about: reorienting our environmental policy around the goal of cleaning up our water; announcing far-reaching education reforms designed to make Florida #1 in skills-based education by 2030; securing hundreds of millions of dollars for storm-ravaged parts of NW Florida; bringing accountability to entities ranging from the Broward Sheriff’s Office to the South Florida Water Management District; and appointing three spectacular justices to our Supreme Court. And this is just the beginning.

“Let’s fight the good fight, let’s finish the race, let’s keep the faith so that when Floridians look back on the fruits of this session, they will see it as one of our finest hours.”

Senate President Galvano charged his fellow Senators with focusing on Florida’s agenda, to collaborate and truly vet and debate policies and ideas that come before the Florida Senate, and to make every day count this session. During his address, Senate President Galvano said: “Let us make every day count to the fullest this session. As we work each day, let us do so recognizing each other’s value and our collective value as the Florida Senate. We will work together with the measure, the deliberation and the decorum that is necessary to achieve the best policies. Our success does not depend on the number of bills we pass, but the quality of our actions.”

House Speaker Oliva also outlined his priorities for the 2019 Legislative Session, where he asked his fellow House members to join him in calling for comprehensive health care reform, a higher education system that is sustainable and available to future generations, a K-12 system that is leading the nation in empowerment and choice, and a balanced budget that aligns spending priorities, while also rejecting waste. During his address, House Speaker Oliva said: “We stand at the threshold of a new legislative session, and with it, endless possibilities. Entrusted in us the authority and confidence of over 20 million Floridians.”

“Today was a great day for Florida and an even better day for Republicans,” said Joe Gruters, chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. “As the 2019 Legislative Session begins, we do so with amazing GOP leaders at the helm. Today, we heard from our Governor, Senate President and House Speaker on their vision for our great State of Florida and how they plan to work collaboratively to achieve success for Floridians.”