Communications Committee meeting

The Communications Committee met March 4. Time constraints and lack of attendance prohibited a full meeting, but a condensed meeting was conducted to address emergency tower generator maintenance contracts which are due for renewal on March 14.

After a brief discussion, Chief Thompson made a motion seconded by Sgt. Brock to recommend the Board approve contracts with Florida Detroit Diesel – Allison. The contracts will not include load bank testing due to dwindling committee funds. Also, the North Tower is not included at this time because the site is non-operational due to Hurricane Michael. However, when a new tower is constructed, the committee will recommend a maintenance agreement on that generator as well.

Ms. Abel will prepare the recommendation for submission as an agenda item for the March Board meeting.