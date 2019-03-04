Youth Fair winners

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

Poultry Showmanship Winners

Cloverbud – Bella Price and Dorothy Whitehead

Junior – 1st – Emma Weeks

Intermediate – 1st Brodie Price, 2nd – Colton Serpas

Senior – 1st – Julie Serpas, 2nd – Brayden Price, 3rd – Brandi Whitehead

Rabbit Showmanship Winners

Junior – 1st – Emma Weeks, 2nd – Talon Odom, 3rd – Addison Hayes

Intermediate – Colton Serpas

Senior – 1st – Julie Serpas, 2nd – Adrian Robinson, 3rd – Taylor DeRico

Pictured from left: (front) Brodie Price, Talon Odom, Emma Weeks, Bella Price, Dorothy Whitehead, Cloton Serpas; (back) Brayden Price, Taylor DeRico, Addison Hayes, Adrian Robinson, Julie Serpas, Brandi Whitehead

Grand Champion Heifer – Kayla Daimler

Reserve Champion Heifer – Cody Daimler

Grand Champion Steer – River Hudson

Reserve Champion Steer – Jakub Bruner

Grand Champion Swine and 1st Place Senior Showmanship – Abigail Anderson

Reserve Champion Swine and 2nd Place Senior Showmanship – Asa Anderson

3rd place Senior Showmanship – Lillian Sparks

1st Place Intermediate Swine Showmanship – Colton Serpas

2nd Place Intermediate Swine Showmanship – Kailey Pettis

3rd Place Intermediate Swine Showmanship – Jaycee Suggs (no picture)

Colton Serpas

Kailey Pettis

1st Place Junior Swine Showmanship – Addie Suggs

2nd Place Junior Swine Showmanship – Karson Davis

3rd Place Junior Swine Showmanship – Emma Weeks

1st Place Junior Beef Showmanship – River Hudson

2nd Place Junior Beef Showmanship – Camden Vaughn

1st Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Cody Daimler

2nd Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Loren Hudson

3rd Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Max Martin

1st Place Senior Beef Showmanship – Kayla Daimler

2nd Place Senior Beef Showmanship – Savannah Petroff

3rd Place Senior Beef Showmanship – McKenzie King

 

Emma Weeks – poultry showmanship

Julie Serpas – rabbit showmanship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.