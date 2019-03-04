Youth Fair winners

Poultry Showmanship Winners
Cloverbud – Bella Price and Dorothy Whitehead
Junior – 1st – Emma Weeks
Intermediate – 1st Brodie Price, 2nd – Colton Serpas
Senior – 1st – Julie Serpas, 2nd – Brayden Price, 3rd – Brandi Whitehead
Rabbit Showmanship Winners
Junior – 1st – Emma Weeks, 2nd – Talon Odom, 3rd – Addison Hayes
Intermediate – Colton Serpas
Senior – 1st – Julie Serpas, 2nd – Adrian Robinson, 3rd – Taylor DeRico
1st Place Intermediate Swine Showmanship – Colton Serpas
2nd Place Intermediate Swine Showmanship – Kailey Pettis
3rd Place Intermediate Swine Showmanship – Jaycee Suggs (no picture)
1st Place Junior Swine Showmanship – Addie Suggs
2nd Place Junior Swine Showmanship – Karson Davis
3rd Place Junior Swine Showmanship – Emma Weeks
1st Place Junior Beef Showmanship – River Hudson
2nd Place Junior Beef Showmanship – Camden Vaughn
1st Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Cody Daimler
2nd Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Loren Hudson
3rd Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Max Martin
1st Place Senior Beef Showmanship – Kayla Daimler
2nd Place Senior Beef Showmanship – Savannah Petroff
3rd Place Senior Beef Showmanship – McKenzie King