The 5th Annual North Florida Wildflower Festival will be held Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The North Florida Wildflower Festival celebrates the beauty and resilience of the region!

In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, which wrecked the entire region, we will carry on with the North Florida Wildflower Festival. We are stronger than the storm!

The annual festival features plants, flowers, trees, original artwork, outdoor items, bird feeders, bird houses, arts & crafts, handmade items, homemade goods, yard art, handcrafted jewelry and more!

Guests will also enjoy music, FREE kids’ activities, train rides to the M&B Depot Museum and playground, as well as the charming shops of downtown Blountstown.

Please join us Saturday, April 27th for something wild!