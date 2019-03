The City of Chipley advises customers on Highway 77 beginning at Brickyard Road south to Interstate 10 on both east and west sides of Highway 77, due to emergency repairs to a gas main within your area they have shut off the natural gas service to your establishment. Your natural gas will remain off until repairs are completed. You will be notified once gas is re-instated to your establishment.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 850-638-6346.