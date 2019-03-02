Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction activities. Debris removal and disposal services across Northwest Florida continue. Traffic flaggers are onsite to assist with traffic control. Motorists and pedestrian traffic are reminded to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Holmes County:

Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek- Pile driving operations are underway. Valee Road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured via State Road (S.R.) 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

Hicks Road Bridge Replacement offer West Pittman Creek – Construction activities have begun. Crews are clearing trees and shrubs from the right-of-way for utility relocation and temporary acrow bridge construction. Drivers are reminded to use caution through the construction area.

I–10 Routine Bridge Inspection over the Choctawhatchee River- Motorists will encounter westbound lane restrictions over the Choctawhatchee River, one mile west of County Road 279, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.



Washington County:

U.S. 90 Pavement Coring Operation from S.R. 277 (Vernon Highway) to the end of the four lanes east of Chipley- There will be intermittent lane closures from Vernon Highway to east of the four-lane in Chipley as crews core samples of the roadway for testing. Lane restriction will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, March 4 and Tuesday, March 5.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.