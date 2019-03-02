Kelly obit

Lois Kelly passed away at Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee, FL, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 12:58 p.m. She was 91. Her body was frail, but her spirit was tough. She is finally free from the chronic pain she experienced for years. Through her pain, she remained a generous, kind and loving soul.

Lois is predeceased by her husband Raymond H. Kelly; brothers Jimmy Forehand, Jack Forehand, and Bobby Forehand; sisters Lurine Forehand Larson and Ethel Mae Forehand Grant.

Survivors are her son, Tommy R. Kelly; daughters Cheryl Kelly Igler and Teresa Kelly Miller; sisters Dorothy Forehand Chesnut and Geraldine Forehand Olsen; grandsons Eric G. Kent and wife Judy, Zachary Igler, Aaron Miller and Alex Miller; granddaughter Amy Miller Crawford and husband D.J.; great-grandson James Kent; great granddaughters Abigail Kent and Kaia Crawford. Lois loved, and was loved, by many extended family members, by blood and marriage, too numerous to include by name.

Lois spent most of her adult life as a homemaker and mom. She was an amazing southern cook and seamstress. In her later years she developed an appetite for reading and collected hundreds of books. Close family and friends know of her passion for collecting dolls and stuffed animals. You couldn’t walk into her home without noticing them lovingly placed throughout every room. Lois loved her hometown of Bonifay. Her home was her safe place where her beloved family would visit. She will be missed beyond measure.

Visitation will be from 2:00- 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Sims Funeral Home Chapel in Bonifay, FL, Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 3 p.m. CT. Burial will be at Bonifay Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing. Donations in lieu of flowers to any local Hurricane Michael victims charity.