SSS Financial Aid and Scholarship Workshop

Chipola College Student Support Services hosted their annual Financial Aid and Scholarship Workshop on Wednesday, February 19 with area Take Stock in Children and SSS students attending. Students were able to receive the latest information regarding Chipola Foundation scholarships and federal financial aid opportunities. Each year, the Chipola Foundation provides more than $600,000 in scholarships to Chipola students.

Chipola SSS holds various workshops, seminars and cultural activities throughout the year to enhance student development. SSS students will attend the FSU-PC Transfer Day on March 9. The program’s Annual Chipola College Transfer Day will be held March 13th from 9am-12pm in the Chipola Café with approximately 17 university representatives scheduled to attend.