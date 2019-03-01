Chipola Brain Bowl qualifies for State and Nationals

MARIANNA—Chipola Brain Bowl qualified three teams for the Community College Championship by placing 1st, 2nd, and 6th in the Northwest FL NAQT Sectional.

Chipola A won the tournament with a 9-0 record. Chipola B had one loss, losing by 20 points to Chipola A. Chipola C finished 4-5.

Chipola A will enter the national tournament as the #3 seed. Chipola B will enter as the #4 seed, and Chipola C will enter as #19 seed. 24 teams from around the nation qualify for the national tournament in Orlando at Valencia College on March 1-2. Chipola will be the only school with 3 teams.

Chipola A team members are: Mathew Pelham, Morgan Johnson, Carlos Staley, and Bree Bennett. Chipola B team members are: Jacob Murley, Joseph Hayes, Carson Pitts, and Sam White. Chipola C team members are: Garrett McDaniel, Caroline Gilley, Kiley Justice, Tanner Andress, and Mason Young.

Link to National Championship Seedings: https://www.naqt.com/stats/rating-values.jsp?rating_group_id=1048

Link to Northwest FL Stats: https://www.naqt.com/stats/tournament/standings.jsp?tournament_id=10257

Chipola Blue won the Panhandle Region with a 5-1 record. Northwest Florida State was the runner-up, also finishing 5-1, but lost the head-to-head to Chipola Blue. Chipola Gold received Wild Card Spot #1 for State. They finished 4-2, losing to Northwest FL and Chipola Blue. State will be held at State College of FL in Bradenton, FL on March 29-30, 2019. Former Chipola player Dallin Kelson will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the tournament banquet.