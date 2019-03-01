bug expert visits Chipola

Ethan Carter, Regional Crop IPM agent of the UF/IFAS Extension, Jackson County, introduced Chipola College environmental science students to the study of entomology. He shared his collection of more than 100 insects and discussed crop effects and practical applications in management, specifically IPM (integrated pest management). The lecture extended environmental science studies on the importance of insects as a potential biological resource in sustainable agriculture, industry and medicine. He also explained how his career and master’s degree evolved from studies in business, agriculture and insects.

