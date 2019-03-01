Blackmon obit

Draty M. Blackmon, 83, of Greenwood, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Draty was born June 8, 1935 to the late Louis B. and Minnie Hill Trusty of Bascom.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Louis Trusty, Jr; two sisters, Mildred Duane and Ruth Foley.

She is survived by her brother, Sam A. Trusty; sister, Pauline Golden; and grandchild, Patricia Bronson.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.