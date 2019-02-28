Your life can be saved with just a click

~ FHP Troopers to Join Nationwide Click It or Ticket Campaign ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Starting tomorrow, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will join local and national law enforcement officers and highway safety advocates across the country for the national Click It or Ticket safety belt enforcement campaign this month. In Florida, on average, 41 percent of those who were killed in crashes in vehicles where seat belt use is required chose not to wear one. That means hundreds of people who died on Florida roads had the option to wear a seat belt, but didn’t. Men were more than twice as likely to be killed in a crash not wearing a seat belt than females.

“FHP’s goal and mission is to save lives through education and enforcement campaigns such as Click It or Ticket,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “The FHP will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners on such initiatives to pave the way to A Safer Florida.”

FHP reminds everyone that Florida law requires the use of seat belts by drivers, passengers in the front seat and all children under the age of 18 in a motor vehicle. In 2009, wearing your seat belt in Florida became a primary offense with the Dori Slosberg and Katie Marchetti Safety Belt Law.

During your travels, whether it’s to Florida’s beautiful beaches or to our theme parks, remember, seat belts save lives, but only if worn correctly every time you are in a motor vehicle. In a crash, your seat belt keeps you:

From being ejected from the vehicle.

From being thrown against other passengers, the steering wheel or the windshield.

Behind the wheel where you can control the vehicle.