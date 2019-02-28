Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Chipley woman

Bridget Ward

Following a traffic stop on Saturday night, 43-year-old Bridget Ward of Chipley was taken into custody by Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 23rd, a WCSO deputy stopped an SUV traveling on Ledger Road after it failed to maintain a single lane.

During the stop, the deputy searched the vehicle, at which time he located two glass smoking pipes, and three individually packaged containers of methamphetamine.

Ward was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

