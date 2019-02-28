Scammers using Facebook to take your money

Pensacola, Fla. – If you are on Facebook, watch out for scams using Messenger. Your BBB received a call reporting a scammer using Facebook Messenger offering a phony grant.

How the Scam Works

You get a Facebook Messenger chat that looks like it comes from a friend or relative. Scammers will either hack an account or create a separate lookalike profile by stealing photos and personal information. Either way, scammers are banking that you will trust a message that appears to come from someone you know.

The scammer – posing as a friend or family member – will send you a message claiming you qualify for “free money” from the government or other organization. The catch is that you need to pay upfront first. The con artist will claim the money pays for “delivery,” “insurance” or “processing.”

A consumer in the Panama City area reported she received a message claiming that she was entitled to a grant from AHR. Before realizing it, she had sent over $1000. Having lost everything in Hurricane Michael last October, the consumer believed the scammer when they told her she would be receiving a significant amount of money to help recover her losses. They contacted her two times, getting $650 and then $400 to supposedly ‘cover insurance.’ Per the ‘friend’s’ request, she purchased Amazon gift cards. When she received the third request for another $750.00 for supposedly ‘attorney fees’ she realized she was being scammed and contacted our office.

How to spot this scam:

Be wary of your friends’ tastes online: Your friend or family member may have impeccable judgment in real-life. But email messages, social posts, and Facebook Messenger chats could be from a hacked or impersonated account.

Payments by Gift Cards are a red flag. When paying for legitimate goods and services you should never pay by purchasing a gift card in the amount and providing the card information to another person.

Grant Fees that should be ‘paid up front’ is also a red flag. Legitimate grants are awarded to people that ‘apply’ for them and never should you be asked to pay for any type of fees or insurance in order to receive a grant.

Report scam accounts and messages to Facebook: Alert Facebook to fake profiles, compromised accounts, and spam messages by reporting them.

For More Information

For advice on keeping your Facebook account secure, check out this article in Facebook’s help Center.

If you’ve fallen victim to this kind of scam, help others avoid the same pitfall by filing a scam report at BBB.org/ScamTracker.