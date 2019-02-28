Price obit

Starla Ann Brannon Price, 39, of Cottondale, Florida died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

She was born in Donalsonville, Georgia on August 22, 1979 to James Franklin Brannon and Dora Jane Wilson Brannon.

Starla was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Alcie Wilson, and Josh and Bulah Brannon.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Thomas Price; parents, James and Dora Brannon; and her sister Aimee Brannon.

Starla loved her family, her dog, Alex and her cats, Ernie and Jeffrey.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Sanctuary Pentecostal Church in Marianna with the Reverend Alan Biggs officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.