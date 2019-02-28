Registration opens today for the 2019 4-H Chick Chain project! This project teaches youth how to raise baby chicks to laying age using science-based best practices. At the end of the project, youth compete in a showmanship and skill-a-thon contest to test their knowledge and also exhibit their birds for judging and awards.

HOW DOES THE 4-H CHICK CHAIN PROJECT WORK?

Purchase or hatch your own chicks during the month of March. The number you choose to purchase or hatch is up to you, but we recommend that you begin with at least three chicks.

Chicks must be from the following breeds:

Barred Rock

Brahma

Jersey Giant

Leghorn

Orpington

Rhode Island Red

Silky

Welsummer

Wyandotte

There is an orientation webinar and a hands-on workshop to get you ready for the show. Your 4-H agent or project volunteer can also make a home visit to check up on your progress.

HOW DO I SIGN UP?

4-H Chick Chain is open to all youth ages 5-18 who are enrolled or enroll as new members in 4-H. Enroll now.

Registration opens March 1 and closes March 31 in 4honline.

Families can share a project, but each youth should be individually registered.

Members who participated in the 2018 4-H Chick Chain project can register as a returning production project.

REGISTRATION FEES:

2019 New Project: $20

2018 Returning Production Project: $10

To learn all about the project, read the 2019 4-H Chick Chain Youth Project Guide.

If you’re an adult with a love of poultry that you’d like to share with others, consider becoming a 4-H poultry project leader. Our poultry programs include 4-H Embryology in the Classroom, 4-H Chick Chain, and 4-H livestock clubs. Visit http://florida4h.org/volunteers to find out more. To learn more about 4-H in your county, contact your local UF/IFAS Extension Office.

Still have questions about 4-H Chick Chain? Contact project chair – Julie P. Dillard – juliepd@ufl.edu or call 850.638.6180.