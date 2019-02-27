Traffic stop leads to meth arrest

An Oklahoma man was arrested early Tuesday morning and booked into the Washington County Jail on drug charges.

Just before 7:00 a.m. on February 26, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Ford F-150 on S.R. 79 in Vernon. The vehicle was traveling more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

As the deputy made contact with the driver, 28-year-old Christopher Joseph Kilgore, he noticed the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. During further investigation, Kilgore was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a cut straw, marijuana, and two marijuana pipes.

Kilgore was taken into custody and booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.