Teen arrested after pulling knife on family members

An outraged teen was arrested in Washington County after slashing a family member’s tires and attempting to stab his grandfather while at Blue Lake.

Just after noon, on Saturday, February 23, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a 911 call in reference to a physical altercation that had just taken place. The caller advised the family was on their way home to Panama City after a trip to Alabama when they decided to stop at Blue Lake to stretch their legs. While there, 18-year-old Christopher Gale Quattlebaum suddenly became upset and pulled out a knife. Quattlebaum then slashed two of the vehicle’s tires and attempted to stab his 66-year-old grandfather.

As the caller dialed 911, she was attacked by Quattlebaum, who was able to gain control over her phone. Quattlebaum then broke the phone but not before she was able to call for help.

Once the deputy was on scene, Quattlebaum was immediately taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Quattlebaum was booked on the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery touch or strike, and two counts of criminal mischief.