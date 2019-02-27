Ribbon cutting for Sisters’ Southern Charm

A ribbon cutting/grand opening celebration was held at Sisters’ Southern Charm on Tuesday morning. The business, owned by Gina Pippin and Tammy Ayers, is located at 827 Main Street in Chipley.

This full service bakery also carries home goods and small kitchen wares, as well as offering daily breakfast and lunch specials. They will be offering venue services for parties of 50 people or less: bridal/baby showers, birthday/anniversary, graduation/business meetings, etc.

Sisters’ Southern Charm is open Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; phone number 850-676-4343.