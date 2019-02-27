Register now for Term “C” classes at Chipola

MARIANNA—Registration for Spring Term ‘C’ classes at Chipola College is Feb. 25 to March 1.

Term C classes meet March 4 through April 30. Term C courses include: (ACG 2002) Accounting on the Microcomputer (online); (AMH 2010) Survey of American Literature I (online); (BUL 4310) Advance Legal Environment of Business (online); (COP 2000) Intro to Computer Programming; (ENC 1102) English Composition II; (ENL 2022) Survey of English Literature II; (ESC 1000) Introduction to Earth Science (online); (GEB 1011) Introduction to Business (online); (GEB 4930) Selected Topics in Business; (MAC 1105) College Algebra (online) (MAN 3025) Principles Of Management (online); (MAR 3023) Basic Marketing Concept (online); (MUL 2010) Music Appreciation (online); (PSY 2012) General Psychology (online); (RED 3311) Teaching Reading Intermediate Grade (online); (RED 3360) Teaching Reading Middle/Sec Schools (online); (RED4519) Diagnos/Instuc Interventions Read; (SLS 1101) Orientation; (SLS 2264) SGA Leadership Development IV.

Chipola’s open-door policy guarantees acceptance to any student with a standard high school diploma or its equivalent. Prospective students should complete a college application which is available in the Office of Admissions, or online at www.chipola.edu. Students also must provide an official high school and college transcript. Students should visit an academic advisor in the Student Services building to register.

For information about enrolling at Chipola, call the Admission and Records office at 850-718-2311, or visit www.chipola.edu.