Congressman Dunn announces United States Military Service Academy Day

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) has announced he is hosting a United States Military Service Academy Day for students in Florida’s Second Congressional District. Informational sessions will be held in Columbia, Leon, and Bay counties on March 9th. High school and eighth grade students who are interested in attending a service academy are invited to come, along with their parents.

Dr. Dunn has invited representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, as well as the Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and Naval academies to attend. Students will have the opportunity to meet with Cadets, Midshipmen, and ROTC staff. The academy nomination process will be explained. This is an excellent opportunity for high school students to explore these outstanding higher education choices.

No RSVP is required.

For more information please contact Craig Deatherage at FL02.Academy@mail.house.gov or call 850-891-8610.

Columbia County

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2019

Time: 9:00AM-11:00AM ET

Location: Florida Gateway College Library, SE Foundation PL, Building 200, Lake City, FL

Leon County

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2019

Time: 2:30PM-4:30PM ET

Location: Tallahassee City Hall, 300 South Adams Drive, Tallahassee, FL

Bay County

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2019

Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM CT

Location: Gulf Coast State College, 5230 W U.S. HWY 98, Student Union East Conference Room, Panama City, FL