Chipola Artist Series hosts WWII Perspective

The Chipola College Artist Series season rounds out on Mar. 14 with Our Lives in Letters: A World War II Perspective. This collaborative effort among Chipola College, Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance and Florida State University’s Institute on World War II and the Human Experience. Founded in 1997, the Institute has preserved the photographs, letters, and arti­facts of service members and their families hosting now a collection of primary resources totaling almost 7,000. This event will bring those photographs and letters to life with theatrical monologues written directly from the personal pages of history.

The series of intertwining monologues will give patrons a perspective of what it was like to be stateside, overseas, and on the home front during World War II. The monologues were researched, written and produced by Chipola College faculty Dr. Rachel West and Connie Smith. They will be performed on stage by graduate theatre students from Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance. Patrons will also have the opportunity to see these pieces and other artifacts in the Art Gallery exhibit coinciding with the production.

Tickets ($20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and under) may be purchased at the Chipola Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

The Art Gallery Opening begins at 6 p.m. with a complimentary reception. Works will be Works will be on display March 14 – April 22. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon.

A Meet the Artist Reception for season ticket holders will be hosted by First Commerce Credit Union immediately following the performance.

For more information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.