Vickery obit

Cynthia Ann Vickery, age 69 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2019 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Mrs. Ann was born on March 29, 1949 in Oak Hill, Ohio to Homer and Virginia Naylor Chambers. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle for 50 years since coming from Ohio. She owned and operated A-Plus Insurance in Chipley, Florida for the past 15 years and had been in the Insurance business for 40+ years. She was a member of Cypress Creek Community Church in Cottondale, Florida where she served with her late husband, Pastor James E. Vickery, for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Homer and Virginia Chambers; husband: Pastor James E. Vickery.

She is survived by one son: Jason Hall of Patriot, Ohio; four daughters: Sherry Smith and husband Cecil of Chipley, Florida, Missy McDaniel and husband Rodney of Chipley, Florida, Bobbie Jo Patterson of Tallahassee, Florida, Karen Carter and husband Jackie Wayne of Cottondale, Florida; one brother: Charles Chambers and wife Lori of Patriot, Ohio; one sister: Betty Jo Taylor and husband Phil of Columbus, Ohio; ten grandchildren: Casey Smith, Cynthia Smith, Amanda McDaniel, Zach McDaniel, Randel Patterson, Michael Patterson, Robert Patterson, Amethyst Hall, Lainie Carter, Josh Carter; five great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2P.M. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Cypress Creek Community Church in Cottondale, Florida with Pastor Charles Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Cypress Creek Community Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8P.M. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Cypress Creek Community Church in Cottondale, Florida.