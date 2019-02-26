Scallorn obit

Nicholas Scallorn, 76, of Marianna, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard.

Nicholas was born November 1, 1942 in Washington D.C. to the late Cecil and Gussie Marie Scallorn. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve for seven years before working in the CIA as a computer scientist. Nicholas was a talented musician and loved to play for the public during special events. He loved his family and spent every moment that he could with them.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Nicholas is survived by his loving wife, Mary Scallorn; two sons, Scott Scallorn and Erik Scallorn; four daughters, Kimberly Rudd, Joyce Roland, Wendy Foster, and Naneita Millwood; 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be 6 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Chaplain Chris Smith officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard for excellent care provided during a difficult time.