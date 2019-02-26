Opp resident charged with meth possession

PONCE DE LEON – A traffic stop on a tagless vehicle resulted in the arrest of an Opp, Alabama man by a Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputy Friday, February 22.

The deputy initiated the stop Friday afternoon on a truck driven by 48-year-old Donnie Earl Allen on Highway 81 in the area of Hurricane Creek Road.

The deputy made contact with Allen, and a resulting search of the vehicle led to the discovery of an eyeglass case wedged in the driver’s seat. The case held a syringe and a clear baggie containing a white crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. A second syringe located lying on the driver’s seat also field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Allen was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.