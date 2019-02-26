Alday obit

Mrs. Judy Anne Alday, age 61, of Westville, Florida passed away February 24, 2019 at her home.

She was born May 14, 1957 in Donalsonville, Georgia.

Mrs. Alday was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Lee Alday, her mother, Shirley Marion Tomorrow Townsend, one son, Andy Lindsey, one brother, Luke Wallace and a granddaughter, Stormy Lynn Singletary.

Mrs. Alday is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Russell of Westville, FL; one son, Tracy Alday and Michelle Davis of Westville, FL; three daughters, Sabrina Page and Timothy of Van Lear, KY, Mary Moran of Ponce de Leon, FL and Ruby Smith and Clint of Westville, FL; nine grandchildren, Codie Moran & Erin, Shelby Moran, Marissa Moran, Frank Coley, Trevor Alday, Alexis Alday, Braeden Cooper, Clinton Smith Jr., and Elanie Alday; three great-grandchildren, Riley Moran, Ellie Moran and Greyson Moore; two brothers, Gary Alday and John Wallace; three sisters, Dorinda Koczak and Dennis, Kathy Brungardt and Maria Bolling; a brother-in-law, Dale Russell; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM Friday, March 1, 2019, at Peel Funeral Home. A time of fellowship will follow at Cedar Springs Assembly of God Church. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.