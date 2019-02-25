During Through With Chew Week, Tobacco Free Florida and Washington County are encouraging smokeless tobacco users to set a quit date and create a personalized quit plan using Tobacco Free Florida’s free Quit Your Way tools and services. Through With Chew Week raises awareness about the dangers of smokeless tobacco use (chew, dip and snus) and the many effective resources available to quit.

Washington County Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT) Coordinator, Brittney Sanders, says “the youth have always been an important part of our community, so it is important we share the important information of how dangerous smokeless tobacco and ways they could quit”.

Smokeless tobacco is not harmless and can lead to nicotine addiction.[i] Smokeless tobacco causes cancer of the mouth, throat and pancreas, as well as increased risk of death from heart disease or stroke.[ii],[iii] In fact, smokeless tobacco users have an 80 percent higher risk of oral cancer and a 60 percent higher risk of esophageal cancer and pancreatic cancer compared to non-users.[iv]

To raise awareness about the dangers of smokeless tobacco use, the Washington County Tobacco Free Partnership is hosting the Be Through with Chew Campaign in Washington County. It is the goal of the partnership to focus the campaign on the youth by hosting events at the Washington County Schools.

While smokeless tobacco use among Florida youth (11-17) has decreased throughout the years, many rural communities have significantly higher prevalence rates. The current youth smokeless tobacco rates in some of Florida’s rural are two to four times higher than the state average.[v]

Smokeless Tobacco Rates in Washington County continues to decrease little by little through time. From 2016 to 2018, the county rate for smokeless tobacco among 11-17 years old went from 15.1% to 14.0%. State wide, the smokeless tobacco rate went from 5.0% to 4.4%.

With the continuing education of the harmful effects of smokeless tobacco, we can continue to decrease the rate of smokeless tobacco use among 11-17 year olds in Washington County while also providing information on how to quit.

Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services for Floridians looking to quit any form of tobacco, including smokeless. Those looking to quit can call 1-877-U-CAN-NOW (1-877-822-6669) or visit www.tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway.

