PDL lockdown — updated

UPDATE — Be advised the hard lockdown of the Ponce de Leon School campus has been downgraded to a soft lockdown status, where it will remain for the rest of the day as a safety precaution.

Be advised Holmes County Sheriff’s Office received a Crime Stoppers tip this morning stating that an individual was threatening to perform an act of violence at Ponce de Leon High School.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Ponce de Leon schools’ campus is on lock down, and additional deputies have been positioned at the schools.

To clarify, Ponce de Leon is the only campus on a hard lockdown by HCSO. Holmes County School District has imposed a soft lockdown for all other schools as an added precaution.