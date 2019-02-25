News from Public Works

The City of Chipley Public Works will be closing the East bound travel lane at 1187 Brickyard Road on Tuesday, February 26th beginning at 8:00 a.m. for water line repairs. We will update once the lane is reopened. Please use caution in this area.

The intersection of 5th Street & Forrest Avenue will be closed beginning Wednesday, February 27th at 8:00 a.m. for the 5th Street Drainage Project. This intersection will remain closed until work is completed. Repairs are anticipated to take approximately 3 days.

Any questions please call Chipley Public Works @ 850-638-6346.