Mrs. Helen Lee Vickers Mims, age 83 and a native of Bonifay, FL, passed away February 22, 2019 at Covenant Care Hospice Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. She was born January 6, 1936 to the late William Calvin and Mary Melissa Whitaker Vickers. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Drafton Mims, one daughter, Barbara Mims and one son-in-law, Lewis Branin.

Mrs. Mims was survived by one daughter, Wanda Branin of Pensacola, FL; one son, Ronnie Mims of Bonifay, FL; two brothers, Bill Vickers of Bonifay, FL and Jim Vickers of Pensacola, FL; two sisters, Virginia Smith of Pensacola, FL and Debbie McLain of Panama City, FL; and a granddaughter, Tekla Pawelkoski.

Funeral services will be held February 26, 2019 Tuesday 11:00 AM in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dan Busey officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 10-11AM on Tuesday at Peel Funeral Home.