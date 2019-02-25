Dunn Veterans STEM Bill Passes House

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Neal Dunn’s (FL-02) legislation to help veterans build STEM careers passed the House of Representatives. H.R. 425, the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act, instructs the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop a veterans’ outreach plan to connect them with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) job and educational opportunities. The NSF is required to include data on veterans’ involvement in these fields in its annual “Indicators” report, and to amend its Noyce Teacher Scholarship program, fellowship program, and cyber grant programs to include outreach to veterans. The legislation also charges the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy with assessing how to increase veteran participation in STEM career fields.

Dr. Dunn’s legislation passed the House last Congress, but was not passed by the Senate. This Congress, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) has introduced companion legislation in the Senate.