BCF to hold grand opening for campus store “Izzy’s Isle”

On Monday, March 4 @ 11:00 a.m., the Business and Leadership Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will officially open the doors to the new campus store, “Izzy’s Isle,” located in the Student Center. The grand opening celebration will include all of the fanfare fitting the exciting new addition to the BCF campus. Packed with BCF memorabilia, welcoming smiles of student employees, and a “job well done” by a business class that envisioned the idea that is now a reality.

Please join us as we celebrate the grand opening and enjoy a time of fellowship in support of BCF’s new campus store. For more information, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 457 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.