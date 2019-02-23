Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction activities. Debris removal and disposal services across Northwest Florida continue. Traffic flaggers are onsite to assist with traffic control. Motorists and pedestrian traffic are reminded to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Holmes County:

Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek – Pile driving operations are underway. Valee Road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured via State Road (S.R.) 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek – Work will begin the week of Monday, Feb. 25, to replace the two bridges over West Pittman Creek. The wooden structures will be replaced with wider, two-lane concrete bridges that will enhance safety and provide a smoother riding surface. The project also includes minor drainage improvements, paving the bridge approaches, and installing safety railings. Hicks Road will remain in the current configuration for approximately two months as crews clear the right-of-way and relocate utilities. A temporary acrow bridge will also be built southeast of the two bridges being replaced. During construction, Hicks Road will be closed just north and south of the project site. Drivers will be detoured using Arrant Road and Reedy Road.

Washington County:

U.S. 90 Pavement Coring Operation from S.R. 277 (Vernon Highway) to the end of the four lane east of Chipley – There will be intermittent lane closures from Vernon Highway to east of the four-lane in Chipley as crews core samples of the roadway for testing. Lane restriction will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, March 4 and Tuesday, March 5.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.