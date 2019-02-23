Suspect apprehended after pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man’s attempt to elude a Holmes County Sheriff’s deputy resulted in taser deployment and an arrest Thursday, February 22.

A deputy on patrol in the area of Highway 81 in Westville attempted to stop a truck driven by 36-year-old Westley Adam Thompson of DeFuniak Springs after observing the vehicle to be traveling approximately 25 miles over the posted speed limit. The vehicle failed to heed to deputy’s lights and sirens, continuing North on Highway 81 before turning East on Highway 2.

Thompson then turned onto Highway 163, nearing colliding with another vehicle as he headed into Geneva County, Alabama, where he ran a posted stop sign before eventually coming to a stop at the intersection of JP Jones Road and LA Shay Lane. At this time, Thompson exited the vehicle and headed in the direction of the roadside, ignoring the deputy’s instructions to stop and get on the ground.

After several attempts to gain compliance, the deputy deployed his taser, striking the subject and subduing him so that he could be handcuffed.

Officers with the Geneva Police Department transported Thompson to the Geneva County Jail, where he was released into HCSO custody and transported to the Holmes County Jail.

In addition to a citation for speeding, Thompson is now charged with fleeing and eluding, attaching tag not assigned, and resisting an officer without violence.