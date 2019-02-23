Smith obit

Mr. Henry Smith, 87 of Westville, Florida died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

Born Friday, March 6, 1931 in West Bay, Florida, he was the son of the late Thomas Smith and the late Maggie Glass Smith.

Surviving is his wife Doris Minger Smith of Westville, FL, daughter, Cindy S. Harris of Warner Robbins, GA, sisters, Mildred Denning of Bellview, FL and Tommie Lee Goodson of Pensacola, FL, grandchildren, Ariel Nicole Brentise and husband David of Warner Robbins, GA, Tyler Preston Harris of Great Falls, MT and Zachary Scott Harris of Savannah, GA.

He was predeceased by brothers, James Smith and JW Smith, sisters, Beatrice Jones and Mamie Tidwell, and son in law, Mickey Harris.

A funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Dale Hagan and Michael Denning officiating. Interment will be with Military Honers in Hickory Hill Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.