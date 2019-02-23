Search warrant nets meth, ecstasy

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – A search warrant conducted Friday, February 22, resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay man on felony drug charges.

Investigators with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant around 5 a.m. at the home and surrounding premises of 2699 WA Clark Road in Bonifay. The home’s occupant, 60-year-old Charles T. Recor, was detained during the search, during which investigators discovered methamphetamine, ecstasy, and marijuana.

Recor, a convicted felon, was also found to be in possession of ammunition, as well as paraphernalia items that contained methamphetamine residue.

Recor was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of MDMA ecstasy, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.