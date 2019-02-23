Search results in one arrest

BONIFAY, Fla. – Citizen complaints about drug activity led first to an investigation and then one arrest Wednesday, February 20.

Investigators with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search at the 1607 Foxworth Road home of 50-year-old Michael J. Williams.

During the search, investigators recovered one bag containing methamphetamine as well as several empty baggies that held methamphetamine residue, three meth pipes, and other assorted paraphernalia.

Williams was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.