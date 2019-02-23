Jackson obit

Mrs. Betty Pittman Jackson, age 72, of Orlando, Florida, and formerly of Campbellton, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Orlando at the Orlando Health Care Center.

She was a native of Jackson County, attended Saint Paul High School, a former member of the Saint Paul A. M. E. Church and the daughter of the late Robert and Queen Pittman of Campbellton, Florida. Betty was one of twelve children.

She enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening and being in the company of family. She was a faithful member of True Vine Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board as the President. She was employed at Regal Boat Company for 32 years and retired in 2011.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories two children: Rose Myers of Orlando, Florida and Clarence Jackson of Orlando, Florida; four grandchildren: Clarence Jackson III, Clive Myers, Laporchia Jackson Pryor (Leandra) and Jared Clemons; ten great grandchildren; a sister and brother: Maybell Cook and James (Tonya) Pittman all of Campbellton, Florida; three sisters-in-law: Charity Jackson of Orlando, Florida, Lessley B. Pittman of Orlando, Florida and Gladys Pittman of Campbellton, Florida; nieces: Teresa Session Burden, Queen Session and Earlene Curry Williams; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; godson: Climira (Aurelia) Robbins; goddaughter: Tasha Fields of Orlando, Florida; committed loved one: Shirley Gain.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel in Graceville, Florida with the Reverend Curtis Pittman eulogist.

Mrs. Jackson will be laid to rest in the Saint Paul/New Bethel Cemetery in Campbellton, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.