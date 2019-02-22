Hernandez obit

Ms. Darlene Marie Hernandez, age 58, of Noma, Florida, passed away February 20, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. She was born March 8, 1960 in Avon Park, Florida.

Darlene is survived by her mother and step-father, Vonnie and Brigido Lespier of Noma, FL; two brothers, John Bush and wife Misty of Esto, FL and Jamie Lespier of Noma, FL; one sister, Barbara Bush Wujastyk and husband Michael of Graceville, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.