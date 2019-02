Curry obit

In his 74th season of life, Mr. Clifford Lynn Curry of Graceville, Florida slept away in death, to be awakened in the bosom of Jesus on Saturday, January 16, 2019.

Clifford Lynn Curry was born on, January 18, 1945 to Sherman Sr., and Earline Cox Curry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Jessie Mae Curry; eight siblings: Inez Curry Ramsey, Minnie Sheffield, Mary Peterson, Johnnie Mae Curry, Frank Curry, Carlton Ray Curry, James Jerome Curry, Jimmy Lee Curry and Betty Jean Curry;

He is survived by five brothers: Sherman (Veryl) Curry, Elkay Curry both of Chipley, Florida, Danny (Jewellene) Curry of Miami, Florida, John Curry of Graceville, and Willie Charles Nix of Ocala, Florida; ten sisters: Maggie Laster, Hilda (John) McClendon both of Graceville, Florida, Josephine Curry of Noma, Florida, Ann Curry, Frankie Curry, Betty Marshall, Juline Gardner, Sharon Curry all of Chipley, Florida, Gloria Nix of Dade City, Florida and Laura McClain of Youngstown, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 O’clock Post Meridiem, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, Graceville, FL.