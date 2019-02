The Chipley Tigers fell to Port St. Joe Sharks 65-37 in the regional semi-finals Thursday night.

Scoring for Chipley were: Tyrell Blackmon 9, Zac Wilson 4, Isaac Berry 4, Jackson Swearingin 9, Austin Berry 1, Caleb Merredith 2, Kolton Cox 8.

Scoring for Port St. Joe were: Kendre Grant 10, Jan Lowe 4, Travis Roberson 7, Jx’Trel Riley 3, Ja’heim Ash 1, Neshon Gadson 11, Gene Quinn 2, Isiah Wright 27.