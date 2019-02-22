Bishop arrested following traffic stop

On February 20, a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a tag violation. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the motorcycle was reported stolen from Walton County. The trooper then initiated a stolen vehicle investigation and detained the driver. During the investigation, the driver gave the investigating trooper a false name in an attempt to hide his true identity. The investigating trooper eventually identified the driver as Stephen Miles Bishop of Panama City. Mr. Bishop was subsequently arrested and searched and then charged with multiple criminal violations including carrying a firearm without a permit. Mr. Bishop was transported to the Holmes County Jail for booking and first appearance.

Charges:

1. Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

2. Carrying a concealed firearm without permit (Felony)

3. Driving while license suspended 2nd offense (Misdemeanor)

4. Operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement (Misdemeanor)

5. Resisting officer without violence (Misdemeanor)