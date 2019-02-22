BCF students return from State Collegiate Conference

On Friday, February 15, a group of students from The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville loaded the bus and made their way to Lake Yale for the State Collegiate Conference sponsored by the Florida Baptist Convention and Next Generation ministry. The group consisted of BCF Professor of Leadership David Coggins, Assistant Professor of Christian Ministry and Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp, and seventeen motivated BCF students.

With students gathered from all over the state of Florida, the goal of the conference was to “ignite a fire for the church and the campus.” This was articulated through corporate worship led by speaker Muche Ukegbu and the Ascension Worship Band, as well as several breakout sessions. The breakout sessions ranged from topics on how to be missional on campus, specific spiritual disciplines, godly dating, and one on the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief ministries led by our Professor Coggins.

When asked about her experience at the State Collegiate Conference, BCF student Emilie Gainey mentioned that she especially enjoyed the breakout sessions that she attended and wishes she had gotten the opportunity to go to several others, as they all seemed informative.

Beauchamp was thrilled with the students’ response to the conference. He noted that, in the twelve years he has taken students from other schools to this conference, the group that joined him this year was, by far, the most enthusiastic for the time of fellowship and growth. “This was the first time we have taken a large group of BCF students to the state conference,” stated Beauchamp. “It is important for our students to know that there are believers who are like-minded on university and college campuses around the state, trying to make a difference for the kingdom of God.” The students returned and are already asking for details about the next conference.

