Washington County man arrested for molestation

A 19-year old has been arrested for molesting a child under the age of 12.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation once a report was filed alleging Christian Nicholaus Coon of Caryville had touched the child in a lewd and lascivious manner. The victim provided a statement which revealed the molestation had taken place, multiple times, over the past few months.

Coon, who was in custody for unrelated aggravated battery charges at the time of his arrest, was booked on the new charges February 14th and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond in the Washington County Jail.

