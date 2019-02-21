State Farm expands the Florida Road Rangers Program

Newly sponsored Northwest Florida region includes Pensacola and the panhandle

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced that State Farm is the new sponsor of the Road Rangers service patrol in the Northwest Florida region, including Pensacola and the panhandle.

“This specialized patrol performs a vital service, keeping traffic moving by assisting drivers in times of need, alleviating congestion, reducing pollution and more importantly, helping prevent secondary crashes. The Florida DOT Road Rangers Sponsored by State Farm are expected to assist more than 4,000 travelers in the northwest area of Florida just this year alone,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault. “This is a great example of private and public-sector partnerships that make Florida the best state to live and visit.”

“Road Rangers are often referred to as ‘lifesavers’ by the grateful motorists who are assisted along Florida’s highways and interstates,” adds FDOT District 3 Secretary Philip Gainer. “With thousands of vehicles and people traveling into and across Florida, our law enforcement officers can’t possibly get to everyone who may need help. Road Rangers help to fill that gap.”

With this new expansion into Northwest Florida, State Farm sponsored Road Rangers can now be seen assisting motorists across the Sunshine State.

“Our support of the Florida DOT Road Rangers program embodies our ‘good neighbor’ philosophy,” said Ed Gold, State Farm advertising director. “It also underscores the continued commitment State Farm has to auto safety, while helping people recover from the unexpected, which is the heart of the State Farm mission.”

The Florida DOT Road Rangers Sponsored by State Farm patrol is a free service to motorists and helps to reduce congestion and enhance safety on Florida’s roadways by proactively patrolling the highways, responding to crashes/incidents, changing a flat tire, jump-starting vehicles, providing gasoline, and making small safety repairs. The patrol will also provide traffic control for scene stabilization, deliver an initial maintenance response (debris clean up, spill control, etc.), and communicate with law enforcement agencies regarding incidents.

Disabled motorists can dial *FHP (*347) and the Florida DOT Road Rangers Sponsored by State Farm unit will be notified by the Florida Highway Patrol. Florida motorists can learn more about the program at www.AssistPatrol.com. Motorists who are assisted by the patrol can also share their stories on social media using the hashtag #AssistPatrol.