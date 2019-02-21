Donald Wayne Hawk, age 75 of Chipley, passed from this life on February 18, 2019 in Dothan, Alabama surrounded by his loving family.

Wayne was born on July 26, 1943 in Chipley, Florida to Parker W. and Viola Snyder Hawk. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Wayne served in the Army National Guard before going to work for the Florida Department of Transportation where he retired after 30+ years. Upon retirement he then went to work for Allen Nobles Surveying in Tallahassee. An avid outdoorsman, you could often find him on the creek with a bream buster in hand fishing or watching his favorite team, FSU. He will be remembered as a very loving and generous man. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Chipley.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Parker W. and Viola Hawk; brother: Charles Kenneth Hawk.

He is survived by his two sons: Chris Hawk and wife Jill of Dothan, Alabama, Jason Hawk and wife Brenda of Chipley, Florida; one brother: Jack Hawk of Pearland, Texas; one sister: Gina Hawk Metcalf and husband Dale of Chipley, Florida; three grandchildren.

Graveside funeral service will be held 11A.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 10-11A.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Obert Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Diabetes Research Institute at www.diabetesresearch.org.